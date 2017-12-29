Vandals Destroy Beehives, Killing 500,000 Bees

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SIOUX CITY, Iowa -- Police are looking for vandals who attacked a beehive, killing thousands of bees.

Justin Engelhardt and his wife own Wild Hill Honey in Sioux City. The two went to clean snow from their hives on Thursday, but found all 50 hives smashed. The act killed half a million bees and the vandals caused about $50-60,000 in damage.

This also leaves the future of Wild Hill Honey uncertain.

"They smashed all of our beehives, they broke into our equipment shed. It doesn't look like they took anything, but they destroyed every hive and they ruined all of our equipment," said Justin.

Police are investigating the vandalism, including looking at the footprints left behind.