CARLISLE, Iowa -- The cold weather forced a relocation for some residents at a metro retirement community.

On Friday evening, a frozen pipe at the entrance of the Carlisle Care Center burst, sending water pouring into parts of the facility. Carlisle and Norwalk Fire and EMS quickly responded to help move residents. They were transported to Fleur Heights Care Center.

ServiceMaster helped with cleaning up the water and debris.