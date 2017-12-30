× Iowa Driver Killed in Accident Involving Three Tractor-Trailers

CEDAR COUNTY, Iowa — An Iowa man has died following an accident involving three tractor-trailers.

According to the crash report, a semi driven by 69-year-old Gary Collins of Pleasantville was traveling westbound on Interstate 80 when it struck another truck, driven by 46-year-old Kevin Broberg of Norfolk, Nebraska.

After being struck in the rear passenger corner by Collins’ vehicle, Broberg’s trailer was pushed into a third truck driven by 51-year-old Gary Schiemann of Omaha, Nebraska. Broberg and Schiemann were both stopped on the roadway due to an accident that had previously happened up ahead.

Collins was killed in the collision.

Investigators say road conditions and weather were not major contributing factors, but the accident remains under investigation.