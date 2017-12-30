Liberty Bowl Champs! Iowa State Holds Off Memphis 21-20

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS - What would an Iowa State football game be without some drama?

The Cyclones held off #20 Memphis 21-20 to win the Liberty Bowl.

Kyle Kempt threw for 314 yards and 2 TD's while WR Allen Lazard had 10 receptions for 142 yards and a TD. Lazard was named MVP.

ISU jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the first Q when Kempt hit Hakeem Butler for a 52 yard TD. Iowa State led 14-10 at the half. Memphis took the lead early in the 3rd Q 17-14, but Iowa State regained it late in the 3rd after Lazard snagged a TD off a tipped pass in the back of the endzone.

The game came down to the final minutes, ISU looked like they were going to put it away but David Montgomery fumbled when going in to the endzone giving the Tigers life. Replay showed Montgomery crossed the goal line with the ball before fumbling, but the call was not overturned.

The Iowa State defense was able to make 1 final stop and win the game.

ISU finishes the season 8-5.