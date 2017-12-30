Locations Allowing Fireworks This Holiday Weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- This holiday weekend, police will be on the lookout for people using fireworks illegally.

This is the first year for legal fireworks to be lit in Iowa over the New Year's weekend.

However, not all cities and towns allow fireworks to be shot off over the holiday. These cities include Ankeny, Clive, Des Moines, West Des Moines, Waukee, and Windsor Heights. Residents who live in Grimes can shoot off firecrackers through January 3rd, and fireworks can be used from noon on New Year's Eve until 1 a.m. on New Year's Day in Pleasant Hill.

Anyone caught setting them off on other days could face a fine.