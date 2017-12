Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA CITY - Despite being down 2 starters the Iowa women keep on rolling. The 23rd ranked Hawkeyes beat #21 Michigan Sunday afternoon 82-72 at Carver Hawkeye Arena.

Megan Gustafson recorded another double double, 27 points, 11 rebounds while guard Kathleen Doyle scored a career high 23 points and dished out 9 assists.

Iowa improves to 14-1, it's best start in 22 years.

Video courtesy of Hawkeye sports.