UNITED STATES -- Christmas may be over, but retailers have a lot to celebrate.

According to numbers from Mastercard, retail sales rose by almost 5% from November through Christmas Eve. Online sales rose even higher, at 18%.

Shoppers were expected to spend even more, up to $69 billion at after-Christmas sales from the day after Christmas until New Year's Day.

Overall, sales are projected to reach $682 billion this year.