Iowa Powerball Ticket Wins $1 Million Prize

COLFAX, Iowa — A Powerball ticket purchased in Iowa won $1 million in Saturday’s drawing.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Kum & Go located at 1200 N. Walnut Street in Colfax and came within just one number of winning part of the $390.1 million jackpot. The first five numbers matched, but the ticket did not have the Powerball number.

Kum & Go will get a $1,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. This year, five Iowa Lottery players have claimed prizes of at least $1 million.

Saturday’s winning numbers were 28-36-41-51-58 and Powerball 24 with a Power Play number of 2. Two other tickets won a $1 million prize in this drawing; these were sold in New Hampshire and New Jersey.

No tickets matched all six numbers in Saturday’s drawing, so the jackpot is still climbing and has now reached approximately $440 million. The next drawing will take place on Wednesday.