UNITED STATES -- The iPhone was once again the number one-selling tech product of the year.

USA Today reports iPhones sold nearly 223 million units. This is more than the combined number of the second and fifth best-selling products of 2017.

Apple introduced three new models this year: the 8, the 8 Plus, and the iPhone X, which is the company's most expensive model to date. The company projects 2018 will be another big year with 350 million current iPhone users set to upgrade their phones.