ISU Fans Pack The Hall in West Des Moines

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa -- Cyclones fans packed the house at The Hall in West Des Moines to watch the Liberty Bowl on Saturday.

Although it was close, they went home happy after ISU walked out of Memphis with a 21-20 win.

“First bowl game since our freshman year in college, so that’s exciting,” said ISU alum Cayla Witte.

Even if the season didn’t go perfectly at 7-5, fans were still happy with how it ended.

“Honestly a winning season is exciting for the Cyclones just because we haven’t had one in a while,” said Witte.

“It was good at first, then it started to slip a bit. We had some good wins and I think it’s going to be a good building season, and we’ll see how we come back next year,” said Peter Neumann, who flew in for the holidays from California.

“I think it’s a good season, I like to see what’s going on, but we got to keep improving and becoming a better team,” said Ron Van Der Kamp, father of former ISU punter Kirby Van Der Kamp.

Van Der Kamp’s mother Sal says watching this bowl game is a little easier than when her son was on the field.

“Very nervous when Kirby played his four years at Iowa State, but a lot different. I’m a lot more laid back and not as anxious and nervous as when he played,” she said.

“This is fun, I mean, I saw one Iowa shirt, unfortunately, but being with a bunch of Iowa State fans, that is fun,” said Ron.

This was ISU’s first bowl win since 2009.