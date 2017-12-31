× Metro Organizations Still Accepting Donations for Homeless

IOWA — As temperatures get colder, the community is working to provide assistance to people in need.

Central Iowa Shelter and Services is currently accepting food and monetary donations, but officials say they have received an influx of donated clothes and do not need more at this time.

However, jackets, gloves, hats, and other items can still be donated to Joppa in the East Village and Bethel Mission.

Freezing temperatures prompted an emergency winter plan for shelters, which includes extending the time people are allowed to stay, providing kennels for pets, and reimbursing homeless people for items lost while in the shelter.