NYE Ride Services: Don't Drink And Drive

DES MOINES, Iowa — With New Year’s Eve celebrations underway, safety on the roads is especially important.

There are free and paid services being offered to ensure Iowans get home safely with a push to cut down on drinking and driving.

Tow 2 Go will tow drivers and cars to their destinations. The program is for AAA members and sponsored by the Iowa Department of Public Safety.

Drivers on Call out of West Des Moines will show up to customers’ locations and drive them home in their own vehicles. Prices will vary depending on travel distance.

Other paid options are ride-sharing apps like Lyft, Uber, as well as taxis.

An increased number of law enforcement officers will also be on the roads during the holiday weekend, particularly looking out for drivers not wearing seatbelts or those who may be the under the influence of drugs or alcohol.