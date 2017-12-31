Trial Currently Set to Start This Week for Johnston Mother Facing Child Endangerment Charges

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JOHNSTON, Iowa -- The trial is set to begin this week for a Johnston mother who left her four kids at home while taking a vacation to Europe.

Erin Macke faces four charges of child endangerment, among other charges. Investigators say Macke left two 12-year-olds, a seven-year-old, and a six-year-old home while she went on vacation to Germany. One of the children contacted their father, who then contacted authorities.

Macke's trial is set for Wednesday, January 3rd, but her attorney has asked that it be delayed because depositions in the case still need to be completed. The motion shows the prosecution agrees with delaying the trial. The judge has yet to make a motion.