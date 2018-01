Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Iowa State Cyclones start the Big 12 season 0-2, with both losses at Hilton Coliseum.

Monday night, the Texas Longhorns outlasted the Cyclones, 74-70 in overtime.

Donovan Jackson scored 24 points for ISU, while Cameron Lard had 21 points and 16 rebounds. Dylan Osetkowski netted a career high 25 for the Longhorns.

ISU had won nine straight games before Big 12 play started.