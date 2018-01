Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OSCEOLA, Iowa -- Investigators are looking into a house fire in Osceola.

Firefighters battled the flames at the home located at Highway 69 and Shaw Street all night on Sunday.

Family members of the man who owns the home, Don Miler, say he is missing. Miler's great niece says family filed a missing persons report on Monday. Miler is 79 years old.

Channel 13 reached out to the Clarke County Sheriff's Department, but has not yet heard back regarding Miler's possible whereabouts or condition.