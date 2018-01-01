Former Teacher Accused of Stealing Money From Special Olympics Team

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SIOUX CITY, Iowa -- A former Sioux City teacher is accused of stealing almost $3,000 from the local Special Olympics team and Friendship Connection.

Melissa Dickerson, 48, is charged with theft. She worked as a special education teacher and opened the accounts in 2013.

According to court documents, the bank told district officials one of the accounts was overdrawn because of an energy bill in Dickerson's name. She later acknowledged transactions from August 2016 through June that were made for her own personal use.