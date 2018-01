× Huge Fire Engulfs Urbandale Apartments

URBANDALE Iowa — Fire crews are on the scene of a fire on Plum Drive and 86th Street in Urbandale.

Shortly before 4 p.m., smoke and flames began billowing from the roof of the Plumwood Terrace Apartments. There is no word yet on whether anyone is injured.

A fire previously broke out at the same complex in 2010.

Channel 13 has a crew at the scene; updates will be provided as more information is made available.