IOWA -- The Iowa Department of Transportation has a New Year's resolution: no fatalities on Iowa's roads.

Drivers will see the message flashing on road signs on the state's interstates and highways. From January 1st through December 29th, 329 people were killed on Iowa roads. This is down from 2016's five-year high of 402 people.

On average, 321 people are killed on the state's roads each year.