IOWA -- At least 11 people were arrested in the metro for drunk driving over the New Year's holiday.

Polk County law enforcement officials say the arrests took place within an 18-hour period beginning at noon on Sunday and 6 a.m. on Monday. Des Moines police made five operating while intoxicated arrests, Ankeny police made three, and Urbandale police made one.

Records are unclear regarding which department made the other two arrests.