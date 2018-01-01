Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Trade complaints soared in 2017. There have been 79 new trade investigations since January by U.S. agriculture and industry against foreign competitors. That makes 2017 the busiest year for anti-dumping and subsidy cases at the U.S. Commerce Department since 2001.

American Farm Bureau trade adviser Dave Salmonsen says more trade means more cases and the Trump team is bringing more cases directly.

Salmonsen says, "The Trump administration came in and has said they want to do more enforcement. They thought there were rules that weren't being followed. So I think you're seeing companies both manufacturing and some in ag looking to that to bring cases."

He adds 2018 could also be an active year for trade cases.