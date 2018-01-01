Unsheltered Homeless Population Given Notice to Vacate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The City of Des Moines is urging the unsheltered homeless population camped out near Central Iowa Shelter and Services to seek and utilize available resources--such as finding shelter at CISS, Bethel Mission, or elsewhere--and find a safer housing alternative.

The site has been posted with a 21-day notice to vacate. Unless an appeal is filed, the site is subject to cleanup at the end of January and early February.

Taking care of the homeless population is a passion for community leader Ako Abdul-Samad. He has been donating food to the shelter and giving out meals to the people camped outside, and says the unsheltered population should be able to stay.

"I think until we find a place for them, they should be allowed to stay," said Abdul-Samad. "We shouldn't move them, you know, in fact, what we should do is be providing essentials for them, like even one lady asked if we could take her to the store and, you know, somebody else needed some blankets, and somebody else needed socks. Why can't we do that?"