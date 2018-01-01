Voter ID Law Now in Effect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- A new law in Iowa goes into effect on Monday.

Voters will now need to show an ID at the polls. A driver's license, military ID, veteran ID, and college ID is acceptable as long as it includes a photo and an expiration date.

Anyone who doesn't have an ID will have to sign an oath verifying they are who they say they are before being able to vote.

Republicans say the law will help prevent voter fraud, but Democrats say it's just one more step towards make voting more difficult. Last month, the Iowa Secretary of State's Office mailed voter ID cards to approximately 123,000 Iowans.