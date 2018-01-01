Waterloo Man Dies in House Fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WATERLOO, Iowa -- An eastern Iowa man was killed when his house caught fire.

A neighbor reported smoke coming from a home in Waterloo, and upon arrival firefighters forced their way inside. This is when they found 63-year-old Robert Smiley; investigators say he died of smoke inhalation.

Putting the fire out was also a challenge. Firefighters had to use a second hydrant because the one closest to the home was frozen. Investigators say the fire started in the basement, but they have not yet determined the cause.

Fifty-three other Iowans died in fires in 2017, which is the highest number of fire-related deaths since 1993.