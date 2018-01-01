× Ways to Keep to Your 2018 Fitness Resolutions

DES MOINES, Iowa – People are already working on 2018 New Year’s resolutions at Farrell’s Extreme Bodyshaping.

The first class in the new year starts at 6:45 a.m. and trainer Jeff Koudelka said the hardest part is walking through the door.

“It’s about sustaining it, and that’s why you can’t get burnt out. People they’ll say ‘I’m going to lose 30 pounds and then after two days it’s like I haven’t lost a pound,’” Koudelka said.

Koudelka said a lot of people like signing up for a 10-week challenge.

“The 10 week challenge, we have four times a year. It’s strength training, cardio kickboxing and nutrition,” Koudelka said.

Koudelka said the biggest challenge people face once at the gym is sticking to the schedule.

“It’s not about the scale. Throw the scale away,” Koudelka said.

Trainers’ at Farrell’s will have a pre routine ready to go when people walk in the door. The class will start with a warm up, followed by cardio and strength training and cool-downs in-between. At the end of the class people will stretch.

The next 10-week challenge at Farrell’s will begin January 13th. You can click here to sign up or walk in a store location.