Dallas County Courthouse Closed Due to Frozen Pipes

DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa -- The cold weather is also impacting building across the state.

Dallas county's courthouse is closed on Tuesday after officials say the building's water pipes froze and the geothermal heat system is struggling to keep up.

Recorder Char Airhart says it's hard to have a public office open when you cannot provide basic public utilities. Maintenance crews are working to assess and repair the problems.

The Recorder's Office closed is for the day, the treasurer's tax department has moved to the auto department for the day, and the courts are running on a limited basis.