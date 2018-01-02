Eastern Iowa Car Encompassed in Ice

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- An eastern Iowa woman has to hitch a ride after her car turned into a block of ice.

Amber Martin has been trying to chip away at the vehicle for days, but so far hasn't made much progress--and there's nothing in the forecast to suggest it's going to melt any time soon.

Martin says it all started when a water main broke in the street on Wednesday. The situation got worse with several inches of snow.

"I couldn't even tell you how many inches thick of ice that it has on it," she said. "Plow trucks were going by, they were splashing water onto my vehicle, which I didn't know, and nobody came and told me about the situation."

Martin may face fines from the city because of the snow ordinance that bans parking next to the curb.