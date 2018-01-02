Hawkeyes Fall to 0-3 in Big Ten

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Iowa Hawkeyes lost to Michigan at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, 75-68. The game was not as close as the final score would suggest. Michigan had control throughout.

Iowa couldn't take advantage of a great outing from Sophomore Tyler Cook. Cook scores 28 points, and pulled down 8 rebounds. Jordan Bohannon was the only other Hawkeye in double digits with 12 points.

Iowa had quietly put together a five game winning streak, but it was outside the conference, and against mostly soft competition.

With the home loss, Hawks fall to 0-3 in the Big Ten and host Ohio State Thursday at 6 PM.