Investigators Find Body Inside Osceola Home Destroyed by Fire

OSCEOLA, Iowa — Osceola Fire Department officials confirm a body has been found inside a home destroyed by fire.

On Sunday night, crews responded to a house located at Highway 69 and Shaw Street. Following the fire, family members filed a missing persons report for the homeowner, 79-year-old Don Miler.

Investigators found a body inside the house on Tuesday, but the victim’s identity has not yet been identified.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.