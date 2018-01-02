Iowa Coach Saves Team’s Bus From Crashing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DUBUQUE, Iowa -- An eastern Iowa college coach is being credited with saving his team's life.

The University of Dubuque women's volleyball team was returning home from a tournament in Tennessee on Sunday when the bus driver suffered an apparent medical emergency and passed out. Assistant coach Justin Smith grabbed the wheel as the bus started swerving at 70 miles per hour and was able to stop on the side of Interstate 24.

Even though he knows he saved the day, he is hesitant to call himself a hero.

"I just think there's other self-sacrificing professions or situations that I would deem heroic. I was just doing what had to be done in the split of the moment, and I got lucky it worked out," Smith said.

There is no word on the driver's condition. No one else on the bus was injured.