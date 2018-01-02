Metro Furnace Repairmen Working Double Duty

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Over a week of fighting subzero temperatures is more than many furnaces have been able to handle in central Iowa.

Furnace repairmen are now working nearly around the clock to get furnaces firing again.

Des Moines resident Michael Harden's thermometer reads 63 degrees.

“Well I woke up in the middle of the night on New Year’s Day at 3:30 in the morning and it was cold. The furnace decided to stop working for a while," Harden said.

Harden called Bell Brother’s Heating and Air Conditioning in Des Moines for help, and learned he is among 100 others whose furnaces stopped working over the weekend. Now, he's trying to stay warm.

“Sitting right here by the heater with my blanket," Harden said.

Channel 13 followed repairman Ryan Cherry on his quest to fix Harden's furnace. Cherry said he's feeling the heat of an increase in service calls.

“It was just bananas. We had so many guys that weren't on call that came out to help out," he said.

The cold temperatures this winter are causing a lot of issues with moisture freezing pipes.

“It’s so cold it is condensing furnace, so it is pushing out moisture in the air, and they will get frozen up, and sometimes if your intake is a little bit too low and it’s been snowing, you know, it’s just a vacuum," Cherry said.

A misconception is to turn up the thermostat if the furnace is not working, which could cause wires to melt. Cherry said before calling a repairman, it's best to troubleshoot. Make sure the thermostat's battery is changed and that the furnace has a clean filter.