New Mayors Take Office in Ames and Marshalltown

AMES, Iowa- John Haila was sworn in as Mayor of Ames on Tuesday. Haila was elected over Victoria Szopinski in the November City Election.

“I’ve said before that we as leaders actually stand on the shoulders of those who go before us. I just want to recognize Mayor Campbell, and Ted Tedesco whom I’ve asked to both be here, they certainly paved the way, and all the previous councils.

Haila has served on numerous community organizations including the Ames Transit Board, as well as the Campustown Action Association.

“Getting involved with council, becoming one mind we’ve got goal setting sessions coming up in a week from Saturday,” said Haila. “We’re building relationships with City Staff, as well as with Iowa state University, so just getting my feet on the ground.”

In Marshalltown Joel Greer won the Mayor’s seat over Gary Thompson. Greer, who is an attorney also was on the City Council Ward 2. That seat is now vacant, and he will look to find someone to fill that spot.

“Most of our major employers are employing a lot of people we have trouble getting new hires,” said Greer. “Our unemployment rate is down under three percent, it’s a good problem to have.”