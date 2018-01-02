× No Body Found, Man Still Missing After Osceola Fire Destroys Home

OSCEOLA, Iowa – Investigators say no body was found in the debris of a burned Osceola home, and the homeowner remains missing.

Firefighters battled the flames at the home located at Highway 69 and Shaw Street all night on Sunday.

Family members of the man who owns the home, Don Miler, say he is missing. Miler’s great niece says family filed a missing persons report on Monday. Miler is 79-years-old.

Tuesday, fire crews searched the home, and there was no body found inside.

The owner, Don Miler is unaccounted for at this time.

Investigators have not determined a cause of the fire.