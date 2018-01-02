× Police: Thieves Targeting Vehicles Left Running to Warm Up

DES MOINES, Iowa – The extreme cold is creating an opportunity for car thieves in Des Moines – one Des Moines Police hope people will be able to stop.

Police say people who are leaving their vehicles running while unattended – in an attempt to warm them up – are making it easy for criminals.

Between the start of the new year and 5:00 a.m. Tuesday, the Des Moines Police Department says 10 vehicles have been reported stolen. Of those 10, seven were stolen when people left them running to warm up.

It’s actually against the law in Iowa to leave your car running while unattended, even using a remote starter would be illegal, but tickets for the offense are rarely issued.

If you feel like you have to warm up your vehicle, make sure you have a second set of keys and lock the vehicle so it doesn’t get stolen.