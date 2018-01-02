× Slick Conditions Cause 11-Vehicle Crash on Des Moines River Bridge

DES MOINES, Iowa – Emergency crews were called out Tuesday morning to a multi-vehicle accident on the I-235 bridge over the Des Moines River.

The accident happened in the westbound lanes around 6:00 a.m. Des Moines Police say it involved 11 vehicles but there was only one minor injury reported.

The Iowa Department of Transportation says only one lane of westbound traffic remains open as crews try to clear the accident. That has traffic backed up for miles. On-ramps to the interstate near the accident have been closed.

Officials are asking drivers to avoid the area and exercise caution during their commute. The extreme cold has caused very slippery conditions on bridges and overpasses and drivers need be careful when braking and turning.