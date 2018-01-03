× Boil Advisory Issued for Kellogg Following Water Main Break

KELLOGG, Iowa – A boil advisory has been issued for Kellogg in Jasper County.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says a small water main broke Tuesday afternoon in the 300 block of High Street. The resulting loss of water pressure could have allowed bacteria to enter the water system.

Officials have completed the repairs but are advising residents to boil any water that will be used for consumption. Water needs to be boiled for one minute to kill bacteria and cooled before using.

Tap water can still be used for bathing and laundry.

The city will test the water and lift the boil advisory once it is ruled safe.