Drake Humbles Illinois State

In a contest of first place teams, the one no one expected atop the standings won easily. The Drake Bulldogs routed Illinois State at the Knapp Center, 87-62.

Reed Timmer scored 28 points for Drake.

The Bulldogs shared the basketball, racking up 20 assists, while turning the ball over just seven times.

Drake is 3-0 in the the MVC after being picked to finish dead last.

At 9-7 overall, Drake already has two more wins that all of last season.

Niko Medved is in his first year of coaching the Bulldogs.

Drake plays at Indiana State Saturday afternoon.