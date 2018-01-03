× Hawkeye Josh Jackson Turning Pro After All-American Junior Season

IOWA CITY, Iowa — After turning in one of the best seasons ever by an Iowa Hawkeye defensive back this past season junior Josh Jackson announced Wednesday he is going pro.

Jackson was a unanimous All-American selection for the Hawkeyes at the cornerback position. He finished the season with 8 interceptions including one in the Pinstripe Bowl and two returned for touchdowns against Wisconsin.

Jackson announced his decision on Instagram on Wednesday morning.

“I want to thank God for all the blessings in my life. Because without him, none of this is possible. To the Hawkeye Nation – I have been blessed with the opportunity to play at the University of Iowa in front of the best fans in the world. Coming to Iowa City was the best decision of my life. To the academic, training, strength and coaching staff who have been behind me every step of the way – thank you for pushing me everyday to be the best student-athlete I could be. After discussing with my coaches, family and a lot of prayer, I have decided to declare for the 2018 NFL Draft.”

A number of early publications already predict Jackson will be a first round pick in the upcoming NFL draft.