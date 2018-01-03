× Life Sentence Handed Down in Deadly Beaverdale Shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa – A Des Moines man found guilty of first degree murder in December was sentenced Tuesday at the Polk County Courthouse.

Twenty-six-year-old Larry Ratliff Jr. was given a mandatory life sentence in the 2017 murder of Antonio Quinn. Quinn was shot to death during a botched drug deal in the 2800 block of Beaver Avenue. Another man, Michael James Jr, was also injured in the shooting.

A jury convicted Ratliff in December of first degree murder, willful injury causing serious injury, and assault with intent to inflict serious injury.

Nineteen-year-old Molly Peter is also charged in the case. She will go to trial in January on charges of first degree murder, 1st degree robbery, and attempted murder.