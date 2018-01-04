× Arrest Made in Des Moines House Fire Officials Say was Arson

DES MOINES, Iowa – One person has been arrested and charged with arson in connection with a house fire in Des Moines Wednesday night.

Firefighters were called out into the extreme cold to fight a fire at 1316 Euclid around 9:30 p.m. When crews arrived they found smoke coming from the home and flames inside.

Investigators now say the fire was intentionally set.

Twenty-two-year-old Jesus Pena is charged with second degree arson. Police say he lived at the home, which his father owned, along with two roommates. The roommates were not home at the time of the fire.

Pena is being held in the Polk County Jail on a bond of $10,000.

***Editor’s note: An earlier version of this story incorrectly reported that one person was injured in the fire. DMFD officials tell us no one was injured.