Chase Suspect Caught After Police Follow Footprints in Snow

DES MOINES, Iowa — Fresh snow helped police catch a suspect who led them on a short chase Wednesday night.

It all began when Des Moines police attempted to pull over 42-year-old Randy Ninemires on Merle Hay Road a little after 6:00 p.m.

Ninemires refused to pull over and leapt from the car as it was still running. The vehicle crashed into a retaining wall in front of the Chick-fil-a near Madison Avenue

He ran away but officers were able to locate him after following his tracks in the snow. Ninemires was found hiding inside a car in the 3900 block of 52nd Street and taken into custody.

He is charged with eluding, interference with official acts, leaving the scene of an accident, and domestic abuse-assault causing bodily injury. Ninemires is being held in the Polk County Jail.