Farm Groups Partner To Fight Opioid Abuse

Farming communities are facing more challenges with the nation's opioid epidemic and the nation's two largest general farm organizations are teaming up to fight it.

The American Farm Bureau Federation and the National Farmers Union announced a new campaign called "Farm Town Strong" to raise awareness on the drug's impact on farming communities.

It will also provide resources and information to help struggling farming communities and encouraging farmer support to overcome the crisis.

The campaign comes after a survey from both groups that says 74 percent of farmers and farm workers have been directly impacted by opioid abuse. That's opposed to 50 percent of rural Americans.

Farm Bureau President Zippy Duvall says, “It’s going to take everyone working together to combat this crisis to make a difference. That’s why Farm Bureau and Farmers Union are teaming up to show unity on this issue and encourage farm families to help their neighbors."

Farmers Union President Roger Johnson says, “The lack of services, treatment and support exacerbates the issue in rural areas, and the negative stigma associated with addiction makes it hard for farmers to discuss the problem. Too often, those struggling with addiction and their family members don’t seek the support they need."

For more information go to: www.farmtownstrong.org