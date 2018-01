× One Injured in Des Moines House Fire

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines firefighters braved the extreme cold Wednesday night as they fought an active house fire that injured one person.

Crews were called to 1316 Euclid Avenue around 9:30 p.m. on reports of smoke and flames inside the home.

The resident was taken to the hospital with what was believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

The fire is still under investigation and the cause is not known yet.