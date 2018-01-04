× Separate Crashes Claim Three Lives in Iowa Wednesday

IOWA — Wednesday turned out to be a fatal day on Iowa roads and police say slick conditions could be to blame for at least one of the accidents.

The Iowa State Patrol says ice or snow played a role in a Johnston County car crash. It happened early Wednesday morning on Interstate 380 between North Liberty and Swisher. A car hit an icy patch and then landed upside down in the ditch. The driver, 65-year-old Randall Martin, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second accident happened on Highway 99 just north of Huron Road in Des Moines County. Police say a car driven by 32-year-old Timothy Boyd was traveling south when he crossed the center line and struck 27-year-old Kevin Kruger’s car head on. Boyd was killed in the crash.

In Marshall County, 67-year-old Mark Haunsperger was pronounced dead at the scene after a single-vehicle crash. Police say he was traveling east on 290th Street just west of Ferguson when he drove into the south ditch. His car rolled and landed on the driver side roof.