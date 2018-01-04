× Skywalk Connecting City to Iowa Events Center Will Open at the End of January

DES MOINES, Iowa – The downtown skywalk that connects the Iowa Events Center, Wells Fargo Arena and Hy-Vee Hall will reopen in time for the upcoming tournaments.

The skywalk will open on Monday January 29th.

Polk County Administrator Board of Supervisors Mark Wandro said the city wants the skywalk open in time for events.

“The intent for that is, to make certain that all the state tournaments that are coming starting in February have the ability to use the skywalks,” Wandro said.

The Hilton Hotel is located at 435 Park Street and is ahead of schedule for opening day. The hotel will officially open March 19th.

The skywalk that is currently closed is between Watson Powell Jr Way and Center Street.

Vice President of Conventions, Sports and Services for Catch Des Moines Vicki Comegys said downtown hotels have accommodated guests unable to reach that area of the city by providing commentary shuttle services and walking directions.

“It’s part of progress, you know? And it will come back and the skywalks will be bigger and better,” Comegys said.

Director of Sales and Marketing for Hilton Hotel and Resorts Tamara Chubb said the skywalks are a huge selling point for customers.

“You know you don’t have to go outside you can get throughout the city to go down to Court Avenue and enjoy everything Des Moines has to offer,” Chubb said.

Comegys said the new hotel has already brought in 21 new events to Des Moines.

“Those 21 events actually represent about $50 million of direct economic impact to the community,” Comegys said.

The Hilton Hotel will bring in 185 jobs to the city. The company is hosting a job fair for people interested in applying later this month.

Once complete, the hotel will have 330 guest rooms. The hotel is set to cost $101 million.