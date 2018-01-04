× Skywalk Connecting Wells Fargo Arena Will Not Open Until New Hotel is Complete

DES MOINES, Iowa – The downtown Skywalk that connects the Iowa Events Center, Wells Fargo Arena and Hy-Vee Hall will not reopen until the new Hilton Hotel is completed.

The Hilton Hotel is located at 435 Park Street and is ahead of schedule for opening day. The hotel will officially open March 21st.

The skywalk that is currently closed is between Watson Powell Jr Way and Center Street.

Vice President of Conventions, Sports and Services for Catch Des Moines Vicki Comegys said people can wait a few more months for the skywalk to reopen.

“It’s really a unique feature. There really is no place else in the state of Iowa that you could go and have the skywalk. So, the fact that it is down for a block and a half is an issue for some, but at the same time it gets them very very close to the venue,” Comegys said.

Comegys said downtown hotels have accommodated guests unable to reach that area of the city by providing complentary shuttle services and walking directions.

“It’s part of progress, you know? And it will come back and the skywalks will be bigger and better,” Comegys said.

Director of Sales and Marketing for Hilton Hotel and Resorts Tamara Chubb said the skywalks are a huge selling point for customers.

“You know you don’t have to go outside You can get throughout the city to to go down to court avenue and enjoy everything Des Moines has to offer,” Chubb said.

Comegys said the new hotel has already brought in 21 new events to Des Moines.

“Twenty-one events actually represent about $50 million of direct economic impact to the community,” Comegys said.

The Hilton Hotel will bring in 185 jobs to the city. The company is hosting a job fair for people interested in applying later this month.

Once complete, the hotel will have 330 guest rooms. It is set to cost $101 million.