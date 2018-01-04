The Iowa Forums: Statehouse 2018

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The 2018 Iowa Legislative Session begin on Monday, January 8th at the State Capitol. Once again Republicans will control the House, Senate and Governor's office.

The new session could begin with unfinished business from 2017. Emergency spending cuts could be needed to balance the current year's budget before the next year's budget can be finalized.

Republican leaders want to give Iowans tax cuts to match the federal cuts approved by Congress in December. However there are questions about whether or not the state can afford to cut taxes lower than they already are.

As always there will likely be a battle over education spending and spending on mental health programs.

Political Director Dave Price was joined on Wednesday by Republican Senate President Jack Whitver, Republican House Majority Whip Zach Nunn, Democratic Senate Minority Leader Janet Peterson and Democratic House Minority Leader Mark Smith to look ahead at what can be accomplished in 2018.