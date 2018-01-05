× Bondurant Man’s Triple Murder Trial Pushed to June

DES MOINES, Iowa — The murder trial for a Bondurant man accused of killing his family has been postponed.

Chase Nicholson was back in court Thursday for a status hearing.

Authorities say he has already admitted to using a shotgun to kill his parents and sister in Bondurant last April. The bodies of Mark, Charla, and Tawni Nicholson were found at their home after a welfare check was completed by Polk County Sheriff’s deputies.

Nicholson is charged with three counts of first degree murder.

Nicholson’s attorneys asked for more time to review medical records and a judge has pushed his trial back to June. His trial had been scheduled to begin on January 22nd.

Back in September, his attorneys revealed they plan to us a defense of insanity, diminished capacity during the trial.

A cousin of Chase’s, Seth Nicholson, told Channel 13 Chase has struggled with mental health issues for much of his life.