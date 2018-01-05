× Clive Seeking Artist Proposals for Public Art Mural at Park

CLIVE, Iowa — The city of Clive is seeking help to create a public art mural.

City leaders are seeking proposals from artists on a new project. It will go up at Swanson Memorial Park, which is home to the Clive Historical Society.

The project will celebrate the historical importance of that portion of Clive. It’s the first mural commissioned by the city.

Applications are due February 15th and the project is scheduled to be complete by early June.

You can find more information about the project on the city of Clive’s website.