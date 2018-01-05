Colfax Man Wins $1 Million Powerball Prize

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLFAX, Iowa -- A Colfax man got the surprise of a lifetime when he found out he had just become a millionaire.

George Dickerson, 57, said he almost didn't buy his Powerball ticket over New Year’s weekend because it was too cold to go outside. Finally, he got to his usual store, only to find out its machine was broken. Determined to get a ticket, he went to another store. Luckily, this was the Kum & Go location that printed him the winning numbers.

Dickerson said he's shocked by the win, but that it's something he always told his friends would happen--and it happened at the perfect time. After a flood destroyed his heating and plumbing business in 2010, he and his family have been struggling, and this was exactly what they needed.

“We lost all of our retirement when that happened, we had no clue what we were going to do. So we know this will give us a chance to retire again and we can pass the business on to our son and his wife. So it is a life changing thing for us,” said Dickerson.

Dickerson said he is putting all the money away for at least six months so he can come up with a solid plan for how it can be used.