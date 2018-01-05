× Fort Dodge Back Into Main Street Iowa Program

FORT DODGE, Iowa- After 17 years out of the Iowa Main Street Program, Fort Dodge is once again involved.

Kris Patrick was named as the new Executive Director of the Fort Dodge Main Street Office.

“Locally it’s called Little Chicago because that was the focus when it was built was to resemble Chicago,” said Patrick. “I think we still have a lot of their integrity most of our buildings are still standing so we’re going to be working on trying to maintain those buildings.”

Patrick, is a native of Des Moines. She ran a business, and worked as the Main Street Director in Chariton. She assumed her new job on December 4th.

“I was a Main Street Executive Director, we ended up with $10.6 million a private investment in the downtown district,” said Patrick. “We also did a 15 building façade rehabilitation project.”

One issue Main Street will be involved in, would be parking meters downtown. Parts of Central Avenue and around that area have meters, while on the ends of Central, there are no meters.

“I think if we’re going to have parking meters downtown they need to be evenly spaced so everybody has parking meters or no one has parking meters,” said Patrick.

“Right now are working on a project for a grant application to do what’s called a Build a Better Block so will be able to showcase, the certain block and what we can put in those shops and what it would look like with outdoor seating and trees along the street.”